Three Cherokee County school districts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 19, for each respective class of 2023. These were Jacksonville Independent School District, Rusk ISD and Alto ISD.
The Jacksonville graduating class gathered in the Historic Tomato Bowl for their commencement with parents, siblings, other relatives and friends filling the stands.
Salutatorian Dorelly Saldana thanked family members, teachers and friends, stating their specific impact in her life and urged others to express gratitude to those who have influenced their lives.
Saldana encouraged her classmates to strive towards their goals.
“As we gather here today for the last time to say goodbye to teachers and friends, we look back on the friends that we’ve made and the lessons we’ve learned along the way,” she said. “Always believe in yourself and take care of your mental health. It doesn’t matter how much time it takes, you can pursue your dreams.”
Valedictorian Claudia Mireles-Caballero noted some of her own struggles as an immigrant then acknowledged everyone endures hardship, but they had all reached their graduation milestone.
“We all have a different story and have been through different hardships. But what we all have in common is that we have overcome obstacles through our high school journey to be here today. And for that, I want to congratulate each of us.
Her advise to classmates was, “Never let other people define you.”
As an immigrant, arriving in the United States at the age of four, Mireles-Caballero watched her older siblings achieve an education despite not knowing the language or culture of the nation to which they had moved. She said her motivation to become valedictorian came from seeing her sister Lorena graduate third in the class of 2015, only six years after coming to the states.
“It was really amazing to me how she was able to overcome those barriers,” she said. “I knew I wanted to do as great as us.
Mireles-Caballero explained why becoming valedictorian was a special honor for her.
“I feel like a lot of times immigrants get overlooked. It’s hard coming here whenever you don’t really know the culture and the language. A lot of times people put stereotypes on you that you won’t make it or you won’t get this far,” she said. “So, for me to be standing up here today was truly an honor because I was able to really show to any other little kids, who look like me – my skin color, that you can do anything.”
High School Principal Ben Peacock commented on the current class of graduates, with specific regard to immigrants.
“It’s really important that these students are at the vanguard of a group of kids that are achieving, accomplishing great things no matter where they come from,” he said. “We are a diverse school, a diverse district, people come from all backgrounds and it doesn’t matter. They can work hard and they can achieve and that’s exemplified by this young lady right here.”
The commencement ceremony for the Rusk High School’ 148 graduates was held in Eagle Stadium.
John Calihan was the 2023 class valedictorian and Adisan Burton was salutatorian.
The Alto High School graduating class of 2023 numbered 48 students. Jacob Cayden West was the valedictorian and Jackson Duplichain was salutatorian.
