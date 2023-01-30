Bullard Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that the weather forecast is being monitored.
"As it looks right now, temperatures are expected to stay above freezing in our area. Therefore, we will have a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 31," read the post on social media.
Should weather conditions change, the district will follow inclement weather procedures and make announcements at approximately 5 a.m. in the morning. To view the district's inclement weather procedures, visit bullardisd.net/domain/994.
Rusk ISD Superintendent Grey Burton posted a message to the district’s Facebook stating his districts also monitoring weather conditions, but will be on a regular schedule Tuesday. Should conditions change, “I will get the information out to everyone,” reads the post.
In Jacksonville, all after-school activities were canceled Monday, but the district has not issued any changes to Tuesday’s schedule.
Information on any delayed schedules or school closings will be posted as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.