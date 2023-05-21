The Texas Department of Agriculture Summer Nutrition Program is offered statewide by local sponsors who operate sites where children up to 18 years old can get meals at no charge. The service is open to all children, regardless of income. People who are over age 18 and enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities can also receive meals at no charge.
Once again this summer, many of the sites that serve meals at no charge are being sponsored by school districts, local government agencies, churches and other private non-profit groups. The sites are located in areas where more than 50% of the children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program.
The Jacksonville and New Summerfield Independent School Districts are participants in this program.
Jacksonville will serve breakfast and lunch at two locations, West Side Elementary and the high school.
Breakfast will be served at West Side from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:25 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 5-29.
Breakfast will be served at the high school from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10:40 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 12-29.
Both sites will be closed Monday, June 19.
New Summerfield ISD will provide breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. May 30 through June 29 in the school cafeteria.
For more information about meals provided by the New Summerfield school district, contact Janet Guillen, Cafeteria Manager/Director at 903-726-3309.
For the most up-to-date information on Summer Food meal sites and hours of operation, call 2-1-1. For more details on the Summer Food Program, visit summerfood.org.
