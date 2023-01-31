School districts announce changes to schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Bullard Independent School District announced Tuesday evening district campuses and offices will close Wednesday, Feb. 1. No decision has been made regarding Thursday, but any decision will be communicated, if needed, according to a post on the district’s social media.
Troup ISD announced, via social media, that Troup campuses will have a delayed start Feb. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Jacksonville ISD is monitoring weather conditions and will post any delay or closing by 5 a.m. through the district’s notification system, website and social media. JISD families are encouraged to check the jisd.org website, JISD social media sites and the call out/text School Messenger system.
The Jacksonville FFA will not be attending the Deer Park CDE tomorrow, a decision made out an abundance of caution due to inclement weather.
New Summerfield ISD has also posted to social media that the district is monitoring weather conditions and will post notice of any alteration to the regular schedule by 5 a.m. tomorrow.
No notice has been received regarding any other school districts within Cherokee County.
