pexels-pixabay-159844.jpg

As of 6 a.m., there have been no reports of school closures or delayed starts Tuesday, Jan. 31, for any school district within Cherokee County.

Jacksonville ISD posted a notice that schools will operate on a regular schedule.

Bullard and Rusk school districts posted on Monday the districts were monitoring the weather and would announce if there were changes to the school day. No notices regarding a change in schedule have been posted.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you