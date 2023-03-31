The city of Jacksonville organized a city-wide cleanup event, the second annual Great Jacksonville Cleanup, Saturday, March 25.
Volunteers met early in the morning and were given the supplies necessary for picking up trash. The volunteers collected litter along the city’s major corridors, including Jackson St./US 69, Rusk/US 79, Hwy 175, MLK/Elberta, Myrtle Drive and Bolton.
A total of 59 volunteers collected approximately 280 bags of trash during the event, according to city officials.
Along with coordinating the volunteer efforts, the city organized a trash drop-off at the John Alexander Gym. There were numerous roll-off dumpsters for general trash and several designated areas for items such as electronics, tires and oil. Paper was also shredded on-site.
Resident Dewayne Chapline dropped off two pickup loads and described the event as awesome.
“We had a lot of stuff we needed to get rid of - mattresses, files, electronics,” he said.
Lazaro Gomez along with his son Dion Gomez, also took advantage of the free dumpsters, dropping of materials from a remodel.
“This helped a lot,” Dion said. “It cleans the yard, it makes the town look cleaner.”
“It’s a blessing, really,” Lazaro added.
The event netted 16 car batteries, 140 tires, 165 gallons and four quarts of used oil, as well as 13 rol off bins full of bulky trash, one with brush and four filled with scrap metal. An additional 12 citizens took advantage of the free drop-off of household trash available at the Royal Oaks Landfill during the event.
Information regarding the amount of electronics collected was not available at the time of this writing.
The event was funded by a solid waste grant through the East Texas Council of Governments.
