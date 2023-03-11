The city of Jacksonville has slated the second Great Jacksonville Cleanup for Saturday, March 25.
The two parts of the event include a trash drop off and a trash clean up.
Residents will be allowed to drop off trash from 8 a.m. until noon at the John Alexander Gym, 821 Farnsworth. Items allowed include regular household waste, paper (to shred), car batteries, electronics, motor oil, tires (five per resident) and scrap metal. Participants must show a water bill from the city to utilize the dumpsters provided.
Some items that will not be accepted are refrigeration devices, including A/C units, refrigerators, freezers and dehumidifiers, paint, household chemicals or other liquids.
Volunteers are being sought to pick up trash in areas around town and are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the city parking lot downtown, 110 E. Commerce. Breakfast will be provided, so the city requests volunteers register for the event in order to provide enough food for all. Supplies for the cleanup will also be provided.
A solid waste grant through the East Texas Council of Governments was awarded to the city of Jacksonville in the amount of $9,258.12, which the city is using to cover the costs associated with the city-wide cleanup efforts.
In 2022, there were 115 volunteers helping during the inaugural cleanup day which resulted in over 300 bags of trash picked up, 14 massive roll-away dumpsters full of trash collected, 12 massive boxes of electronics collected, over 50 gallons of motor oil, hundreds of tires and 2,400 pounds of paper shredded, according to the city.
To register as a volunteer, visit forms.gle/ScS2fcEpestxUfRTA.
For more information about the event, visit the City of Jacksonville, Texas – Government Facebook page.
