The second annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors event is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
This event brings volunteers and volunteer professionals together to work alongside their neighbors whose homes are in need of minor repairs, painting and landscaping projects.
Work is planned for four homes in the Lincoln Park community, beginning with breakfast and registration at 8 a.m. in Lincoln Park, 1000 Park Drive, in Jacksonville. Individuals and groups are welcome.
Those interested in volunteering can register by visiting Facebook.com/JacksonvilleNHN, or by going to either TinyURL.com/JacksonvilleNHN or eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-neighbors-helping-neighbors-tickets-692651157257.
On-site registration will begin at 8:00 a.m., with breakfast provided, at Lincoln Park. Volunteers will be dispersed to their assigned work sites and while work tools will be provided, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own work gloves.
Those interested in making donations can do so using Eventbrite Donations. The donations will be used to purchase materials and tools for the day. The group is asking 200 volunteers to donate $25 each to fully fund the event. All donations are tax deductible.
