A free New Testament History class is currently being offered at Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary. Taught by Dr. Tony Cleaver, the course covers four parts of the New Testament: “Gospel;” “Acts;” “Paul’s Letters,” and “General Letters and Revelation.”
Cleaver, whose resume is replete with accomplishments and positions held, is the inaugural director of Distance Education at BMA Seminary, and Professor of Biblical Literature. An author of several books that are available on Kindle e-books from Amazon, Cleaver also was an Army Chaplain for many years, serving with soldiers, their families, and in congregations in Asia, Europe, and on both coasts of North America. He retired from the U.S. Army Chaplaincy in 1992 but was called back to active duty for the Global War on Terrorism in 2003.
“The course will serve to deepen your understanding of the Bible, and (give answers to explain) how it can apply to your life situation,” Cleaver said in an online video. “It’s a non-credit course, but those who complete the course will receive a certificate.”
The eight-week class began Feb. 1, but will continue until March 29, so attendees can each study at his or her own pace.
His extensive biographical information lists his credentials for teaching the course. According to the seminary’s website, Cleaver “has served the Texas Community College Teachers Association on the state-wide Professional Development Committee. He was Chair of the Religion Department of Jacksonville College, Jacksonville, Texas where he taught leadership, preaching, and several Old and New Testament courses. He sponsored the B. J. Albritton Ministerial Alliance-the campus organization for young preachers.”
Dr. Cleaver was selected by the student body Teacher of the Year for school years 2007-08, 2006-07, and 2004-05. The faculty selected him to serve as president of the Faculty Association in 2005-06. He was inducted as an honorary member of the local chapter of Delta Psi Omega during the 2005-06 semesters. Dr. Cleaver also served Jacksonville College as Executive Director Resource Development.
His books include devotional books: “Then God Said;” and “Scriptures for Today.” Another book, “Titus” is a guide to better understanding the biblical book of Titus. Another, “Luke Only,” discusses scriptures that are only found in the book of Luke, unlike some scripture that is found in Luke, but also found in other Gospel books.
Additionally, he wrote, “Prayers for This year; “ “Your Life On the Campus,” (for students); “Ultimate Coaching,” and with his wife, Jerrie Sue Kellar, compiled the book “Sermons of Gerald Kellar,” detailing some excerpts from sermons his father-in-law had prepared prior to his passing.
A 1962 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Cleaver has been associated with BMATS for many years. He said most do not realize the value of the seminary.
“This is a world-class seminary, accredited by SACS, and attended by students from around the nation and around the world,” he said. “We have a treasure right at our back door.” He added that the online classes being offered are the school’s opportunity to give back to the community.
“This is being opened to Christian people wanting to know more about scripture,” he said. “It’s a way to interact with other people and get a little more knowledge about what they are reading.”
The current class, which is already full, uses a platform called “Moodle,” in which students get assignments and course outlines. They are also able to interact with other students through written communication, and face-to-face with Dr. Cleaver.
The Spring 2023 class has 70 students, ranging from age from the teens to one student who is 73. Twenty states are represented, as are three other nations.
A free Fall 2023 class will be offered as well, but will not be announced until close to the start date of that semester.
To find out more about the classes, those interested may contact Cleaver through the website http://bmats.edu/free or by calling 800-259-5673.
