Kentrell “Trey” Ferguson, a Jacksonville High School senior, is seeking monetary and stuffed animal donations to his fundraiser, ‘Another Chance for Love.’ Everything collected will be delivered to Upbring, a foster care and adoption agency with an office in Tyler.
Ferguson is a senior at Jacksonville High School who plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler with a major in engineering. He has participated on the varsity football team, the JHS marching band and honors band. He is a member of the Texas Boys State and the Rotary Youth Leadership of America. In his free time, Ferguson enjoys spending time with family, church, traveling and reading.
In his fourth year as a member of the Honor Society, the stuffed animal drive is Ferguson’s senior year project. Each NHS member must complete one individual 10-hour project for the year, according to NHS sponsor Melissa Vining. These projects are not assigned.
“They choose something that they would like to do, as long as it is feasible and appropriate,” Vining stated. “This is the first year we have done the individual projects, so we're learning as we go.”
There are currently 70 members in the JHS chapter of the National Honor Society.
“Donations for children in foster care was always my primary goal,” Ferguson stated. “I realized how much of an impact this project can be for kids going into the foster care system. I am collecting stuffed animals to help comfort kids during the transition into foster care.”
His chosen project may come as no surprise his parents have fostered children through the agency.
“Upbring was closest to my heart and the most rewarding choice for me,” he stated. “Upbring is a local organization which helps our community in multiple ways. This project helps little ones that are already struggling with a difficult situation. I felt it would have the potential to impact many kids.”
To date, Ferguson has collected approximately 50 stuffed animals and will continue the collection drive until his anticipated delivery date of March 6.
He will have a booth set up at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville, to collect donations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Stuffed animals and monetary donations will be appreciated.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community,” Ferguson stated. “The foster agency Upbring has impacted me personally in many ways. I think that providing a child with a stuffed animal during this type of transition can offer comfort and security that they might otherwise not have. My hope is that they know they are loved.”
For more information about Upbring, visit upbring.org.
