Stephen F. Austin State University recognized the outstanding academic achievements of a select number of students by naming 923 to the President's Honor Roll and 1,500 to the Dean's List for fall 2022.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll at SFA, the student must have earned a 4.0 semester GPA in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
Students from Cherokee County meeting these requirements and named to the President’s Honor Roll, listed by hometown, are:
ALTO: Annie Cox, Kristin Hoover, Alexandria Loper, Samantha Mabry, Paige Matthews, Celeste Rangel
BULLARD: Ethan Cole, Shelbee Walker
JACKSONVILLE: Patrick Clater, Kathryn Clevenger, Lindsey Dominy, Jessica Husband, John Kinsner, Erika Tapia, Mia Tatum
RUSK: Jamie Blankinship, Stormy Duran, Alyson Bowman, Callie Lynn, Alli Kozlovsky
TROUP: Sydney Garrett, Emily Herrell, Hilda Roberson, Gabriella Showen
To qualify for the Dean's List at SFA, the student must have earned a semester GPA over 3.5 in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
Students from Cherokee County earning this distinction, listed by hometown, are:
ALTO: Kristin Allen, Jack Noble
BULLARD: Amelia Bryan, Sophie Clifton, Kellen Coke, Hannah Wilson
JACKSONVILLE: Madison Blalock, Ricardo Chavez, Matilyn Liles, Kate Mares, Sierra Mosley, Heath Sharr, Amber Vasquez
RUSK: Jamyah Anderson, Makenna Burkhalter, James Colby, Sarah Crysup, Minerva Daily, Jacqulyn Gowin, Charles Jackson, Erynn Lee
TROUP: Jake Smelser
WELLS: Harley Courtney, Reagan Harris
