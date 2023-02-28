Stephen F. Austin State University celebrated the achievements of more than 900 students during its end-of-fall commencement ceremony held Dec. 10 in Johnson Coliseum. Degrees awarded include 822 bachelor's, 149 master's and two doctoral degrees.
Graduates included many from the Cherokee County area. Listed by hometown, these were
ALTO: Alexandria Loper, Katherine Noble
BULLARD: Jansen Mattingly, Michelle McDaniels
JACKSONVILLE: Madison Blalock, Constance Ford, Rosa Perez, Jacie Pollard, Breezey Robinson, Kyla Santana
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Samantha Vargas of New Summerfield
RUSK: Samantha Carroll, Stormy Duran, Erynn Lee
TROUP: Regan Hawkins
