The award-winning, internationally renowned ‘50s and ‘60s tribute show performers, Shake, Rattle & Roll will return as part of Cherokee Civic Theatre’s “Raise the Roof” concert series. The all-female troupe will bring back memories and bring on the laughs with their comedy and hula hoop antics while entertaining with music and choreography of years gone by. This is family fun for all ages.
Shake, Rattle & Roll will appear on stage at the historic Cherokee Civic Theater, 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at cherokeetheatre.net or at the door. All proceeds benefit CCT’s ongoing improvement projects.
For more information, call 903-683-2131, or visit cherokeetheatre.net. Check the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page for updates on events.
