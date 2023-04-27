Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson published a statement Thursday, April 27, in response to the letter of non-compliance issued by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the state’s regulatory agency for county jails.
“As the sheriff over the jail, I take any failed inspection personally and I can assure you that corrective measures have been made so that our jail will stay in compliance,” Dickson wrote.
The Cherokee County Jail was found to be out of compliance in three areas and was issued a notice of non-compliance Tuesday, April 4, after a phone inspection and the submission of numerous items to the inspector. Two of the issues were in regards to intervals of observation of inmates exceeding allotted times frames. The jail was also found to be non-compliant with regards to the failure to have jailers licensed within the prescribed time frame. The Commission noted 10 staff members appointed as temporary jailers were not registered for a basic licensing course on or before the 90th day after appointment.
“Corrective actions, along with numerous disciplinary actions have been made within the jail to assure that this is no longer a problem,” Dickson stated in a release. “October of 2021 was our last inspection and we passed with flying colors. We look forward to seeing the inspector in the next 90 days and having the jail place back within compliance.”
Counties are listed as non-compliant on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards upon verification that the county has received the official notice of non-compliance. Counties are removed immediately upon attaining compliance.
For more information on the Texas Commission of Jail Standards, or to view the violations of non-compliant jails, visit tcjs.state.tx.us.
