Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Nov. 21. One resulted in an arrest and the other in the recovery of several items of stolen property.
A search warrant, issued for a home on CR 3816 in Bullard, led to the arrest of Latisha Roland. She is facing federal firearm and narcotics possession charges.
The arrest of Roland was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Bullard Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
SSCO deputies also conducted a search warrant on CR 1814. Several items of stolen property were recovered, including a flatbed trailer, Kubota tractor, Toro zero turn mower, a four wheeler and miscellaneous tools that had been reported stolen by a tree service. The recovered property had been reported to the SSCO, Jacksonville PD and the Palestine Police Department.
This investigation is ongoing and arrests warrants are expected to be issued for multiple individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.