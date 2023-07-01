The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is getting ballistic shields for each of its patrol cars.
The Commissioners Court approved Sheriff Brent Dickson’s request for the purchase of ballistic shields through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative during its meeting Tuesday, June 27.
Grant funding for the purchase had been previously approved by the Court. Dickson said one shield will be purchased for each department vehicle.
The Court also approved insurance proceeds for the sheriff’s office to be placed in two separate budget line items. The $37,105 received was to be split, with $27,105 going into the auto maintenance fund and $10,000 into the vehicle purchase fund. While the $10,000 will not cover the cost of a vehicle, funds for outfitting vehicles for department use also come from this portion of the budget.
For his May report, Dickson said his department had 3,532 calls, with 1,866 of those requiring a deputy to be dispatched. Dickson said there were 121 animal control calls for the month and a total of 133 offense cases reported, which included eight thefts and eight assault/family violence. The report was approved unanimously.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved amendments to the employee handbook and the consent agenda.
Commissioners conducted a workshop with the grant administrator of the American Rescue Plan funds and department heads. Under discussion were the procurement procedures to be followed for all projects that were not road and bridge.
The next meeting of the commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse, located on the square in downtown Rusk.
