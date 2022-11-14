Members of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officially occupied their new Operations Center Monday, Nov. 7. The center is located at 210 W. Larissa St., the former Jacksonville Police Department building.
The new operations center is the result of a need for additional space.
“We’ve grown the department over the years and we’ve been able to add some detectives, but we were out of office space. Instead of doing an add-on to the sheriff’s department, and costing the taxpayers money, we were able to lease this,” Sheriff Dickson said.
Thirteen employees with the sheriff’s office will be housed in the new location. Homeland Security and the Texas Rangers will also have offices, as well as a detective from the Jacksonville Police Department.
Talks between the sheriff’s office and the city of Jacksonville began in January of this year, but the sheriff’s department did not take possession of the building until June. Remodeling, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson, included flooring and paint. Between inmate labor and drug seizure funds, there was no cost to taxpayers. Payments on the five year lease agreement between the city of Jacksonville and Cherokee County will also be paid through seizure funds.
“We’ve added a gym up here. that’s one thing the sheriff’s office never had is a place for our officers or employees to work out,” Dickson said, adding that it would be free for them to utilize around the clock.
The new building not only relieves the requirement for current space, but will allow for future growth.
“With the free space in the sheriff’s office and the space here that we’ve accumulated, it gives us room to add on,” Dickson said.
The building couldn’t have been better suited to the sheriff’s office needs, having previously served law enforcement, according to Dickson.
The new location offers opportunities aside from being a center for the SWAT team or joint operations, according to the sheriff.
One such opportunity is a possible night time academy.
“We’re in talks trying to get Kilgore Police Academy to hold a police academy up here at night for some of the local people who can’t afford to go during the daytime. They can go to a regular police academy,” Dickson said. “I’ve talked to several people who have regular jobs that they can’t just quit to go to school. They have to have an income, but that would allow them to go at night.”
The new location would also serve as operational center for natural disasters, especially for the northern end of the county, with the sheriff’s office serving the southern portion during such times.
“We’re blessed to have both of them,” Dickson concluded.
