Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson spoke at the monthly meeting of the Cherokee County Republican Women held April 24.
Dickson shared about progress being made, professional goals and reported on the finances of the sheriff’s office. He also answered questions from the audience.
At the meeting, CCRW members had a collection of supplies to be donated to Living Alternatives, a pregnancy center that provides counseling, parenting classes, mentoring in areas of childbirth and adoption options. The donations were to be delivered during the week.
The CCRW host regular monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month at Woodmen of the World, 1800 College Ave, in Jacksonville. Meetings are open to the public. There are no meetings scheduled during the month of June and July.
The annual cookout will be held May 20, in place of the regular monthly meeting.
For more information about CCRW, contact club president Kim Felt by sending email to kimfelt94@gmail.com or by calling 903-268-1598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.