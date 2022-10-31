The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will open its second annual Shop Local campaign Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents have an opportunity to win cash prizes just by spending $20 or more at any Jacksonville Chamber retail member.
The Chamber sponsored program helps keep funds in Jacksonville, supporting local businesses and the local economy, as well as increasing tax-based income for the city. Last year, the program garnered 1,019 tickets which totaled $83,016.26 in local sales.
“It was a great event,” Chamber President Peggy Renfro stated. “In 2021, two banks joined the first event and this year we have four banks and Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.”
Southside Bank and Texas National Bank participated in 2021 and are joined this year by Austin Bank and Citizen’s 1st Bank.
A total of six drawings for $250 and two drawings for $500 prizes will be conducted during the campaign, for a total of $2,500 in cash give-aways. Drawings will be held at the following times and places:
• 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at Southside Bank, for two $250 prizes
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Citizen’s 1st Bank, for two $250 prizes
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Austin Bank, for two $250 prizes
• 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Texas National Bank, with JEDCO participating, for two $500 prizes
To enter the drawing, spend at least $20 at any Chamber retail business member and present the receipt to any of the four participating banks. There is no limit on the number of receipts that can be entered, but no two transactions within a three-hour period from the same business will be accepted.
Only one cash prize will be awarded to any individual in a single drawing. Non-winning tickets will be kept and carried over for each drawing throughout the program. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. the day of each drawing. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
“It’s a great way to support local businesses and the small businesses here in our great little community,” Renfro stated.
For questions, contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.