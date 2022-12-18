The Jacksonville Chamber conducted the final drawing of the 2022 Shop Local campaign at Texas National Bank Friday, Dec. 16. Robert Simpson and David Purifoy won $500 cash each. A third winner, Margarita Curtis, will receive $335 in gift cards. Purifoy’s ticket was for a purchase made at Walmart. Simpson and Curtis had tickets for reciepts from Super 1 Foods.
The gift cards in the final drawing were donated by Monica’s Conica, JR Tire Shop, iSign Shop, John Hawkins, the city of Jacksonville, Whataburger, Starbucks, Legends Old Time Burger Cafe, Kneadful Blessings and Rainbows End.
Simpson said the money he won will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for his wife and children.
Purifoy said he’d just had a furnace repair completed the day before and the winnings would cover the majority of that bill.
This year’s campaign received 1,799 tickets, representing $136,683.96 spent locally. The initial campaign in 2021 garnered 1019 entries, representing $83,016.26.
Jacksonville Chamber President Peggy Renfro commented on the 2022 campaign.
“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors which were Austin Bank, Citizens, Southside and Texas National and, of course, the economic development corporation. And the second year, we almost doubled in total sales and we’ve had over 680 tickets more than we did last year,” Renfro said. “Continue shopping locally. It’s been a fun event. We love giving out the money and we’re looking forward to next year.”
Shane Pace, President of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation also commented.
“I think it’s been extremely successful. It’s great to see that so many people have been out and shopping locally,” Pace said. “We’re happy to be a part of it.”
