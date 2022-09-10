Residents and visitors coming home to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Jacksonville will discover a day long Street Festival celebration all along Commerce Street on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Kicking off the day in a grand way is the planned Community Chorus, anchored by JISD choir members. Tiffany Hammock, the award winning JHS choir director, expects voices from throughout Jacksonville to join in.
“We’d hope to have a group as large as 150-200 voices,” Hammock said. “We really want anyone who loves to sing and wants to be a part of this historical chorus.”
The music will be familiar to most, with two rehearsals planned to fine tune the performance. Rehearsals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
The chorus will be the day’s first scheduled event, beginning promptly at 10 am on the steps of the Tomato Bowl.
If interested in performing in this once-in-a-lifetime concert, contact Hammock by email at Tiffany.hammock@JISD.org or sign up at docs.google.com/forms/d/1VdqxleVhS3zoGPhrw8_znSgzQ_ClsJ_CWYPfsjWOi1M/viewform?edit_requested=true.
For more information regarding Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial events, visit the Sesquicentennial Celebration page on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org/650/Sesquicentennial-Celebration, or find Jacksonville, Texas Sesquicentennial Celebration on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.