Next month, representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Smith County and Brookshire Grocery Company, as well as invited guests and local officials, will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of a new Habitat Home in Troup, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1003 E Bryant Street in Troup. The land was donated by the Troup Community Development Corporation. This home will be sold to a low-income Troup family with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage held by HFHSC.
Brookshire Grocery Company approached HFHSC in 2022 with the hopes of sponsoring a home to be built in Troup. Thanks to the generosity of many vendors, partners and private donors, BGC was able to sponsor the construction of Smith County Habitat’s 120th home. The house is being built in memory of Henry Bockus.
About Habitat for Humanity of Smith County
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families. The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989. In the past 34 years, HFHSC has partnered with local volunteers and donors to build 119 homes. Through its home repair program, Habitat has completed nearly 1,200 critical repair projects since 2009. For more information, call 903.595.6630 or visit the Smith County Habitat website at www.smithcountyhabitat.org.
About Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire Grocery Co. is a Tyler, Texas-based regional food chain that has been providing remarkable service since 1928. BGC currently operates more than 204 store locations in four states under the banners of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire's and Reasor’s.
