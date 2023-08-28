In response to Jacksonville's continued workforce challenges and as a way to give back to its hard-working employees, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Jacksonville announced the launch of a new, innovative employee rewards program, The Orange Vault. The program aims to retain the brand’s current temporary employees and increase redeployment through weekly cash rewards leading up to a grand prize in conjunction with National Staffing Employee Week.
“We’re thrilled to introduce The Orange Vault and reward our exceptional employees for their dedication and commitment to showing up for our esteemed clients each and every day. They play a vital role in the success of Spherion, and it’s only fitting that we take this opportunity to acknowledge their contributions to our company’s status as a leader within the staffing and recruiting industry,” said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Spherion group president. “These rewards represent our appreciation for our employees—and are meant to foster a vibrant and motivational work environment.”
As employee retention remains a challenge for America’s workforce, Spherion Jacksonville launches this initiative to better engage with its workforce and give back to the temporary employees who help to better the communities they work and live in.
Spherion employees active on assignment and in good standing with their local office as of Aug. 21, 2023, are eligible to receive cash prizes of $100, $200, or $300. Spherion will select winners from their 200-plus offices nationwide each week, with one lucky employee receiving a grand cash reward of $10,000 at the end. Every local office is guaranteed to have at least three winners.
The Orange Vault program launched on Aug. 21 and runs for four weeks. The grand prize winner announcement will take place during National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 11-17.
The staffing firm’s coast-to-coast locations serve a myriad of industries, including administrative and clerical; light industrial; accounting and finance; information technology; customer and contact centers; non-clinical healthcare; manufacturing; and hospitality. Each Spherion office enriches its community through connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day—and when successful, the office and its investments flow back into the neighborhoods it serves. The power of Spherion is in its local roots.
To learn more about The Orange Vault, visit spherion.com/orangevault.
To learn more about Spherion Dallas, visit spherion.com/jacksonville.
About Spherion
With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion provides temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire and managed hiring services to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its 200-plus locations. With a 4.8/5 star Google review score and recognition as a Top 100 Staffing Company to Work for by World Staffing Awards, a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, and ranking in the top 15% on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America’s workforce. Backed by the world’s largest talent company, Spherion provides superior staffing and recruiting solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and Professional IT model.
