Spirit & Understanding, Inc. is performing its 50th Farewell/Reunion, Jesus Movement concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Cherokee Civic Theater in Rusk.
For those who have followed the history and music of Spirit & Understanding over the years, it is a reminder that all good things must eventually come to an end, but to also be grateful for the gift of music and for those who deliver the enjoyment it brings.
Fifty-years ago, in the early 1970s, the Jesus music movement was strong. Bands were formed; songs were written; vans carried musicians to venues across the country, to play in churches, coffee houses and stadiums, proclaiming the “Good News” in a new, non-traditional style.
During that time, Tommie Helm, his sister Kathy, and his friend, Pat Asher, were doing some part-time traveling to various churches and venues, presenting the gospel message through song. Helm and Asher had met at Jacksonville Theological Seminary, where Tommie was a student and Asher had maintenance duties. While Asher was a native of Rusk, Tommie and his sister had moved to the area from Pasadena.
Back at home, Tommie’s twin, Johnnie Helm, had just gotten back from the military, having served two years active duty in Germany. Prior to that service, and before Tommie had moved to Jacksonville, both studied architecture at the University of Houston. Tommie graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree, but Johnnie was drafted.
While Tommie was still a student at University of Houston, he felt the call to full-time evangelistic ministry, so he moved to Jacksonville to attend seminary.
After a year or two of church music ministry, Helm said he felt the calling of God to change the direction and presentation of the message to a more contemporary style, hoping to reach and influence more of the younger generation.
In a letter home to his brother, Johnnie, Tommie wrote, “It is my goal, by faith, to establish an itinerary of “Rock Fests” – “Rock of Ages” fests, in such places as Love’s Lookout, Bergfeld Amphitheatre in Tyler, etc.”
In this same letter, Tommie implored his brother to join the group already formed, expecting that others would eventually also be involved. By inspiration, he proposed to name the group, “Evangelist Tommie Helm with Spirit and Understanding,” with the latter part of the name referenced from I Corinthians 14:15. Knowing of the musical abilities of his twin, Tommie felt Johnnie would be a natural fit for the new sound, but he also advised Johnnie to pray about the decision, and after doing so, Johnnie and his wife, Trish, moved to Jacksonville.
Initially, the group performed as a quartet, but by the end of the 70s, the group had become a full-blown Jesus Rock band with three recorded LP albums.
The ministry was incorporated in 1973 under the originally proposed name, but a few years later, the band began performing under the name, “The Damascus Road,” and their popularity and following grew. The group’s first official performance under the new name was Freedom Fest in 1975, performed at Love’s Lookout. By the following year, the amphitheater at that park was crumbling, so the concert was moved to Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl. An unusual incident happened during the opening of that performance, and Tommie Helm is still in awe over that occurrence.
A 2006 article by Jacksonville Daily Progress writer Kelly Young relays that story:
“The last time they performed together in the Tomato Bowl, July 4, 1976, a lone, white dove flew down from the sky and perched on the head of The Damascus Road vocalist Tommie Helm for several minutes as he sang. According to Tommie, it was a moment of profound spiritual importance.”
Original band members were both Helm brothers, Pat Asher, Dennis Byram and Russell Harris. Harris was a drummer who was still in high school, so he was only able to play with the group for about a year before heading to college. He was replaced by Steve Schalchlin.
All the players in The Damascus Road became acquainted with the Helm brothers under unusual circumstances, prompting the teammates to believe each story was purposed by divine assistance.
Asher met Tommie at a church in Rusk, where he was speaking at a revival. Steve Schalchlin was performing at a fundraiser hosted by Jacksonville College in an attempt to help raise funds for someone suffering from kidney disease, and the group also was singing at the time. Dennis Byram came to the group from Anson, Texas, where the band had played, and where Byram became intrigued.
“Dennis wrote me a letter and said God was calling him to join our group,” Tommie Helm said. “He had only one year left at Hardin-Simmons University to become a full-time music director, but he gave it up to join us. I was shocked when I first got the letter, but then I felt a complete peace come over me, like this is what God had planned.”
When The Damascus Road, which eventually became known as simply ‘Damascus Road,’ disbanded in 1978, members went their separate ways. Byram moved back out to West Texas; Asher moved to the Dallas area; Schalchlin traveled to California. The Helm brothers remained in Jacksonville, with Tommie staying in ministry and Johnnie working in manufacturing.
After a few years, the brothers opened Duo Studios behind Tommie’s house, where they would mix tapes and sound for various musicians. Johnnie would eventually start his own band, initially named Johnnie Helm and Three-Toned Sunburst, but renamed The Johnnie Helm Band, which still performs at venues mostly around the state of Texas.
In 2006, Spirit & Understanding got together for a 30-year Reunion Concert, which led to a new SOJOURNERS CD released in 2011, and then to a “Jesus of Jerusalem” CD released in 2016. Both led to several Freedom Fest concerts and live performances.
In 2019, the group produced a new CD, “ROCKin’ With The ROCK.”
Their farewell performance at Cherokee Civic Theater will be bittersweet. Tommie said setting up and taking down equipment has proven challenging, and it is time to step down from the task God gave them so many years ago.
