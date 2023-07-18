It’s only July but stores are already stocking school supplies.
School districts in Cherokee County have each scheduled the start of school for August 16 or earlier. The three districts that are following a four-day school week will begin their school years first.
New Summerfield schools, which began utilizing the four-day week last year, has students returning Monday, Aug. 7. The Rusk Independent School District, which has adopted the four-day schedule for the upcoming school year, will also begin August 7. Students in Alto schools, also new to the four-day week, will begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Remaining school districts, which are keeping to the traditional five-day school week, will start classes on the following dates:
• August 9 – Troup ISD
• August 15 – Jacksonville ISD
• August 16 – The Brook Hill School; Bullard ISD
Texas’ sales tax holiday is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, after many Cherokee County students have already returned to classes.
The tax-free weekend applies to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, if sold for less than $100. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas, according to the state comptroller.
During the holiday, qualifying items may be purchased in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means. The sale of the item must take place during the specific period.
The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store but becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The purchaser must have given the consideration for the item during the period, even if the item may not be delivered until after the period is over, according to the comptroller’s office.
The following example was provided by the comptroller’s office.
If a purchaser enters their credit card information in an online shopping website at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, to purchase qualifying school supplies, but the school supplies will not be shipped until Friday Aug. 18, 2023 and will not arrive until Tuesday Aug. 22, the purchase still qualifies for the exemption. However, if the charge to the credit card is declined by the payment processor at 11:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, and the purchaser does not resubmit payment until Monday Aug. 14, the purchase is taxable.
Any delivery, shipping, handling or transportation charges by the seller are included as part of the sales price for determining if an item qualifies as a tax-free purchase. If all charges combined exceed $100, tax is due on the entire price.
For a list of all qualifying items or additional information about the sales tax holiday, visit texastaxholiday.org.
