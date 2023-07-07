Rise and shine with Bob McClendon’s jazz standards and waffles at Neighbors Coffee Saturday. The Jacksonville café will be offering waffle boards complete with fruit, whip and chocolate toppings, while McClendon sings some well known jazz classics. Coffee and other refreshments will be available. Music begins at 9 a.m.
Call it his quest to “follow that star,” but local singing performer and former actor Bob McClendon continues his pursuit of bringing music in the traditions of Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, Andy Williams and the like to venues around Texas, and even to some located out of the state.
Although he grew up in the Houston area, McClendon’s parents relocated to Jacksonville in 1985, so he became familiar with the city following that move, although he was already living elsewhere.
At LaPorte High School, McClendon became involved in the Drama Department, learning to perform in stage and musical shows. He served a tour in the U.S. Air Force after graduating, and then came home to study drama at Lon Morris College. >From there, he went to the University of North Carolina School of Arts.
“It’s one of the top five performing arts schools in the U.S.,” McClendon said. “I was involved in acting and musicals and earned my Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at that school.”
While at the School of Fine Arts, his voice coach Dolores Simonel was instrumental in encouraging his interest in pursuing a musical career. Simonel herself had sung in numerous clubs in New York and abroad.
While McClendon said he benefited greatly from the education provided by Simonel, he had been singing since he was six. He had already perfected some of his skills by listening to the artists he admired, and whose style was similar to the one McClendon enjoys performing; he calls it singing the “jazz standards.”
After earning his bachelor’s degree, McClendon moved to Los Angeles, where he stayed for 24 years, acting and singing in stage productions and student films. In 2002, he decided to return to Jacksonville.
“God told me to go back home,” he said. “I came back home, and my dad died 16 days later. Two years later, to the month, day and hour, my mother also died. They were married 55 years.”
McClendon now lives in the home formerly owned by his parents. He does have a sister in Tyler.
He said he sings now more than he did in California. His musical ability has taken him to performances in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas; to Shreveport and cities in other states; and he has sung for audiences all over East Texas, including the cities of Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston.
Although singing is his passion, for about 14 years, employment at Walmart earned him his bread and butter. His father before him had done the same, so it was a natural fit for McClendon. He retired from the store, however, in 2017, and now performing is his full-time vocation.
In Nacogdoches, he has performed at the Fredonia Hotel. He performed at a Restoration Bistro in Lufkin. In Tyler, he has performed at Fresh, Kava’s, and the Oil Palace. This year, he has been booked every other month at Lake Striker Resort, and other venues.
The crooner has sung at every retirement home in the area, and most in Tyler, and traveled outside the county for such bookings. His professional career keeps him busy but has slowed some since COVID curtailed performances.
“Before COVID, I had about 120 bookings a year,” he said. “It’s slowed some, but I have already had 80 plus bookings this year.”
When he is not performing, McClendon is promoting his business and researching new venues to showcase, along with communicating with those who are already interested in soliciting his talents for their needs.
He credits Johnny Helm with helping him get started in the music scene in Jacksonville, and introducing him to a Bose sound system, then showing him how it is operated. Helm has also been instrumental in promoting McClendon’s music.
“I’ve heard Johnny say, ‘I’ve never heard Bob on a bad pitch,’ and that really means a lot,” McClendon said.
At the age of 72, he said he intends to keep singing till he can’t anymore. He said he is a “fanatic” about his voice.
“I try to take care of it,” he said. “Tony Bennett is 90; Streisand still has a voice – because they take care of it. I workout and I eat right.”
If you miss McClendon’s Neighbors Coffee performance, you can catch the singer later this summer when he showcases his talent from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Drafthouse on Commerce Street.
To book McClendon, contact him at bobmcclendon@suddenlink.net, or call him at 903-586-0616. His profile can be perused on bobmcclendon.com.
