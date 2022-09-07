Everyone’s invited to the formal dedication of the newly acquired state historical maker for the Hazel Tilton Park in downtown Jacksonville from 11 a.m. until 12 noon Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event is sponsored by the Texas State Historical Commission, the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee.
Senator Robert Nichols will be the keynote speaker. Music and participation from city, county and other state leaders will round out the event. If you love history, join us. It’s important we remember the town’s beginnings and document its history for future generations.
The following is but a small portion of the research submitted to THC in order to illustrate the significance of Jacksonville and its 150 years of history. Included in the application were many documents such as deeds, maps, letters, newspaper clippings, speeches and photographs. Topics covered included Gum Creek, the coming of the railroad in 1872, the establishment of “New” Jacksonville, the designation of a Public Square, schools, churches, business and commerce.
My thanks to all who helped with this project, especially to those who were kind enough to share memories of Jacksonville with me; their stories truly make history come alive. During these interviews I learned of doctors who treated employees of the railroad, of Mexican/Hispanic families whose ancestors worked for the railroad in the late 1800s and early 1900s. These stories add a dimension to the history of Jacksonville that had not been fully recorded to date.
In the Public Square, now known as Hazel Tilton Park, a Victorian-style band stand was built in 1907 and an early Jacksonville band would play concerts there. That band stand was replaced in the 1930s with one of native stone, a Works Progress Administration project and bands continued to serenade citizens.
Dr. Mary Alice Bone Adamson recalls, “…I remember in the summer there would be weekly concerts, old folks would be in their cars with the windows rolled down listening to the music…cars would be lined up, especially on Ragsdale Street…”
This band stand was demolished in the 1960s to make room for a fire station.”
“The Cotton Belt Railroad line would actually run through the Public Square. It came from Tyler and traveled to Lufkin, about ninety miles, running the full length of Cherokee County. There were freight trains, especially when cars of tomatoes were shipped in early summer, but it was the passenger service that affected most of the local people. The “Jitney,” as it was called, made stops at communities along the way such as Gresham, Flint, Bullard, Mount Selman, Jacksonville, Craft, Dialville, Rusk, Alto, Wildhurst, Forest and Wells.”
Found in the late Minerva Bone Bassett’s writings (Serendipitous Meandering) is the following personal memory, “…There were two Jitneys; one went from Tyler to Lufkin and back to Tyler and the other went from Lufkin to Tyler and back each day. The trains passed each other in Rusk. The Jitney consisted of two cars; the first was the gasoline/electric motor with a mail and freight section. The second car was for passengers. The Jitney didn’t sound like a real train as it putt-putt-putted down the track. Its whistle was different too, so we never mistook the Jitney for a freight train. From the time I was about nine years old I rode the Jitney by myself. I would walk up to the station (in Jacksonville) and buy my 15 cent ticket from Mr. Aven for the twenty minute, eight mile ride to Mount Selman. I knew the route well. We passed Joe Wright High School and once out of town, we came to Hogan’s Switch. This was a “Y” on the railroad where engines could turn around…soon we were crossing the long high trestle that crossed McKee’s Gap. I was always nervous the Jitney would not stop long enough for me to get off. Once on the ground, I walked to my aunt’s home.”
Dr. Mary Alice Bone Adamson, youngest sister of Minerva, shares, “Our father, Dr. John Newton Bone, was the physician for employees of both the Missouri Pacific and Southern Pacific Railroads during the 1930s and 40s…as each had a train station here, we could ride on a “pass” except for the Pullman (overnight sleeping car) which would cost us a fee, but it wasn’t much! I looked through two of my father’s ledger book which I’ve kept through the years. He rarely sent out a bill, so kept records of patient billing information in a ledger book so he could report the information for income tax purposes. I found in one of the books one page headed by these words: ‘Southern Pacific Hospital – T&NO RR’. The page was dated 1953 and 48 names/charges were listed from January through December. A charge of $2.00 was listed by each name. A second column beside the first, has “by check” $2.00 – so I assume he was paid for the service done for each patient named by the SP with a check. I found the order for examination loose in the ledger at the site of the SP page. I copied it because it lists Morris S Fling as a “Carman Helper”, so I assume this was one of the orders for an exam of a worker for the SP in 1955. I haven’t found a page for the MP as yet, but it could have been in a lost ledger.”
In a 1987 speech the late and longtime Chairman of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, John Allen Templeton II said, “…land was set aside specifically for a public park by the railroad officials...The park was located between my family home a few blocks from here on West Commerce Street and my Templeton grandparent’s home which stood where the Central Baptist church’s courtyard is today…As a child at play I spent many happy hours in the park, and as a member of the old Jacksonville City Band, which played concerts here every Friday night during the summers from that beautiful, Victorian bandstand built in the early 1900s…”
“The tracks were laid in the park in 1883. As early as the 1900’s the city of Jacksonville was trying to get the railroad to remove itself out of the park. The tracks were placed there when the Kansas & Gulf Shortline Railroad (a narrow gage one) was being built from Tyler to Lufkin, backed by Tyler financiers. In 1887, it passed into the hands of the St. Louis, Arkansas and Texas Railway Company. On January 13, 1891, the property was sold to the Tyler Southeastern Railway Company. Eight years later it passed into the hands of the St. Louis Southwestern Railroad Company of Texas, popularly known as the Cotton Belt. Due to decreased patronage, the passenger service was discontinued in 1949.”
M. L. Earle’s Map of 1914 clearly shows the railroad route through the park. And the “ditch” that can be seen in the park provides physical evidence for us in 2022 that the railroad was there. Although the train no longer runs through the park, it still passes through Jacksonville. Now the train runs only in one direction. It comes from Palestine on its way to Longview.
The train no longer stops in Jacksonville or picks up passengers but does blow its horn at crossings and can be heard by fans sitting in the Tomato Bowl Stadium watching a Jacksonville High School football game or by diners eating at Sadler’s Restaurant. The train and its sounds connect people to the past, a reminder of Jacksonville’s beginnings.
If you have memories to share, contact Deborah Burkett by email sent to debbietroup@yahoo.com, or by phone, 903-752-7850.
