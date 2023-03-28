Official custodial death reports from the state attorney general’s office reveal details regarding the recent deaths of two women while in the custody of the Cherokee County jail.
Aiydasani Bryant, 21, of Jacksonville, was jailed Feb. 15 on a charge of aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon. She died six days later on Feb. 21.
Bryant had a pre-existing condition and died of natural causes, according to the report. The cause of death was determined to be from bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli, or blood clots in the arteries of the lungs.
Bryant fell to the ground and correctional officers entered her cell at 8:43 p.m.to check on her, according to the report. The officers got Bryant off the floor and into a standing position, but she fell again. Officers maneuvered Bryant into a sitting position and contacted EMS. During the call to EMS, Bryant collapsed. Once EMS arrived, life-saving measures were begun and Bryant was transported to a local hospital where, at 10:34 p.m., she was pronounced deceased.
Another woman, Clara Edwards, 75, of Jacksonville, also died while in the custody of the Cherokee County jail. She was jailed Feb. 12, 2021, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The report states she was found dead in her cell Aug. 22 during cell checks.
Although determination of the specific cause of death is pending autopsy results, Edwards’ death has been deemed to be from natural causes, according to the custodial death report.
