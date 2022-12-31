Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Saturday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested for now, but with more rain Monday is expected to rise again above flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue rising to 161.5 feet by Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&