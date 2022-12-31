The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 13 cents more than Thursday of last week and is 13 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.60 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.16, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and six cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Rising crude oil prices have made their way to gasoline pumps across Texas. Prices for a barrel of crude oil increased from the lower $70s to around $80 just a few days ago. Other factors impacting fuel prices likely include the cold weather snap over the weekend which analysts suggest could temporarily impact fuel deliveries as well as refinery operations. Ultimately, retailers set the final price of a gallon of gas. However, the upward trend may be short-lived as crude oil futures have been pointing down the past couple of days on news of COVID cases increasing in China. China is the world's biggest importer of oil.
“The dynamics of crude oil and gasoline markets continue to be volatile as analysts weigh domestic and international demand outlooks coupled with supply impacts from the war between Ukraine and Russia,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “To achieve the best fuel economy to save on higher fuel prices, practice safe driving habits, proper vehicle maintenance and compare gas station prices using an app such as the AAA mobile app.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.03 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
