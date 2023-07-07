The Stella Hill Memorial Library, as part of its summer reading program, hosted an event for children age 9 to 13 Thursday, July 6.
Nekeshia Lemuel, pictured at a table with the students, discussed genealogy with the group. They were also going to make fresh lemonade and have refreshments.
An additional event was held for students ages four to eight.
The summer reading program featured stories, games, fun and snacks.
The Stella Hill Memorial Library is located at 200 San Antonio Rd. in Alto.
Normal hours of operation are 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Stella Hill Memorial Library can be reached by calling 936-858-4343 during business hours.
