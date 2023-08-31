Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF EAST TEXAS, ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA, PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, AND MCCURTAIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical to extreme fire weather conditions, which is in effect through 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire districts in all of East Texas, all of Northern and Central Louisiana, portions of Southwest Arkansas, and McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Northeast 5 to 10 mph, with occasional higher gusts * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to these very persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burn Bans remain in effect or most of the Four State Region. Avoid all outside burning. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&