UPDATE 3:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31
The driver of the stolen ambulance that crashed into a gas pump in Rusk walked away from CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Lufkin after being taken there by a family member, according to press release by Lufkin police. He then stole a San Augustine County EMS ambulance from the emergency room parking lot while the crew was inside the hospital with a patient.
Dispatch received notification of the incident at 12:38 p.m. and within three minutes were in pursuit of the vehicle on Loop 287. The suspect headed north on U.S. 69, continuing towards Pollok at speeds around 80 mph, according to the police statement.
At approximately 1:11 p.m. in Alto, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety took over the pursuit.
A short time later, Lufkin dispatch was notified by CCSO of the wreck at Kim's Convenience Store.
________
A stolen San Augustine ambulance was pursued into Cherokee County where it crashed and rolled into a gas pump at Kim’s Convenience Store, located at the corner of U.S. 69 and Loop 343 in Rusk.
Details regarding the incident are difficult to obtain as law enforcement is still sorting out what happened.
“My understanding is Lufkin PD did an authorized use of a motor vehicle report on this ambulance, located it, attempted to stop it and were involved in a vehicle pursuit,” said Martin Pepin, Chief Deputy for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies took the lead in the pursuit once the ambulance crossed into the county.
“Our local DPS assisted us in the pursuit,” Pepin said.
Spike strips had been laid out on U.S. 69 at Hwy 84 to disable the ambulance, but the driver turned around before reaching the spike strips, according to Rusk Police Chief Scott Heagney.
“He took U.S. 69 all the way from Angelina (County),” RPD Sgt. David Heredia said. “Right there at 69 and Bonner, he turned around right there by the River of Life Church.”
At some point during the pursuit, the ambulance had a tire blow out.
“They think it blew out hitting curbs during the pursuit,”Heredia said, “But I’m not sure where it blew out.”
Nearing the Loop 343 intersection, the ambulance veered off the roadway, went airborne and rolled into the gas pump. The wreck also damaged a support column for the roof over the pumps.
Heagney said it was his understanding that the broken pump was spewing gas three feet in the air before it was shut off.
The emergency shut off to all pumps was activated, according to Roger Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for Kim’s Convenience Stores.
“We’ll have someone out here at 4 o’clock to make sure everything’s safe,” he said.
There was no immediate estimate as to how long repairs would take, but the station will be able to reopen quickly as each pump can be turned on individually.
“We’ll do what’s right to get it safe for our customers and get back open as soon as we can,” Stewart said.
Pepin said the driver in the stolen ambulance was transported by another ambulance for medical care.
Although he couldn’t state specific charges, Pepin said charges are likely pending out of Lufkin, Angelina County and Cherokee County.
