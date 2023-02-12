On Aug. 9, 1945, 16 Estonian refugees set sail from Sweden in a 37-foot sloop to cross the Atlantic to America. Four and a half months later, they arrived in Norfolk, Virginia.
Kyler Richey, a concurrent student at Jacksonville College and Pewitt High School, recently interviewed Inga Barrett, who was a child when her family made the journey across the Atlantic. Barrett described the excitement and dangers of the voyage.
At the time World War II broke out, Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union. A year later, the Nazi forces drove out the Red Army. During the German occupation, the Küün family moved to Sweden. In 1944, the Russians once again gained control of Estonia and insisted that all former Soviet citizens be
repatriated. However, the Küün family made plans to flee to America due to fear of persecution.
Arvid Küün, Barrett’s father, found a 50-year-old mail carrier vessel, the “Erma.” The family took on additional passengers to raise money for needed repairs and supplies. Barrett’s father was a graduate of the Estonian Merchant Marine Academy and knew that it was possible to cross the Atlantic under sail
power by using the trade winds and following the route of Columbus.
On December 15, 1945, the “Erma” and her 16 passengers landed in Norfolk, Virginia after 127 days at sea which included perils of storms and running out of food.
“Sailing to Freedom” by Voldemar Veedam and Carl B. Wall tells the story of the voyage. The story also appeared in the February 1947 issue of Reader’s Digest. A British press review stated that this event is the most epic historical sea voyage of our time.
Richey found Barrett’s story to be thrilling and inspirational because Barrett gives God the glory for the protection through so many dangers.
