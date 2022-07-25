The Cherokee Civic Theatre concluded its annual TNT summer camp for students Saturday, July 23, with a student showcase. The showcase was a series of plays conducted by the student groups.
TNT, or Thespians ‘N Training, campers presented the following plays.
• “The Ninja Cat,” by Troupe O’Heaney, first through fourth grade
• “Belle and That Beast Guy,” by Troupe Norman, fifth and sixth grades
• “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” by Troupe Petri, seventh and eighth grades
• “Writing a Will Can Be Murder,” by Troupe Burns, teen group
Students memorized lines, learned blocking and created set pieces to be able to perform their respective plays. Older students also learned technical skills, including lights, sound and stage management.
Well over 200 people attended the student plays throughout the day, for which the theater board and TNT volunteers are grateful.
Admission for each play was a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Attendees not only provided a live audience for the TNT performances, but together donated three large totes worth of food items for the Good Samaritan.
For more information about the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
