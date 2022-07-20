Students in the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s TNT camp will produce their Grand Finale Showcase Saturday, July 23. The showcase is an opportunity for camp-goers to perform their selected plays.
Volunteers at the Cherokee Civic Theatre conduct the annual theater arts camp, Thespians in Training, with age-appropriate troupes for those entering first grade through those exiting twelfth grade.
“Peace, Love and TNT” was chosen as this year’s camp theme in recognition of the theater’s upcoming 50th season and its first season in the 70s.
Through a variety of activities, the campers learn about the theater from aspects onstage, backstage and even offstage, where they improve upon the skills they already have. Camp leaders provide crafts and other fun activities throughout the two-week period in an effort to foster camaraderie and encourage creativity.
Students also rehearse a one-act play which they perform in the TNT Grand Finale Showcase. They often create and paint their own set pieces for the stage. The showcase allows each troupe to transform practice into performance and gives each camper an opportunity to experience the thrill of the stage, or for older students, gain confidence in off-stage roles such as light technician or stage manager.
Saturday’s showcase includes the following plays.
• 11 a.m. - “The Ninja Cat,” Troupe O’Heaney, first through fourth grades
• 1 p.m – “Beauty and that Beast Guy,” Troup Norman, grades fifth and sixth grades
• 3:15 p.m. - “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” – Troup Petri, seventh and eighth grades
• 6:30 p.m. - “Writing a Will Can be Murder,” Troup Burns, ninth through twelfth grades
The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to attend these shows and encourage the young actors. The theater, located at 157 West 5th Street in Rusk, requests a canned good as admission fee. The collected food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, also located in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
