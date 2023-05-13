A recent program for the Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club was given by world travelers, Tina Sorrell and Barbara Balch. Their presentation was filled with beautiful images of their trip to Florence, Italy. Club members were enthralled as they learned about Florence, considered the “Cradle of the Renaissance” and famous for its remarkable art history.
Tina and Barbara were all smiles as they told of enjoying the "walkable" Centro Storico District with the Duomo. Not only is the Florence Duomo breathtakingly beautiful, but it also has an unparalleled tie to Florentine history and its population. Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral, known to the locals as “the Duomo,” is without a doubt the most important structure in Florence, dominating the city’s skyline.
While Barbara ran the digital slide show, Tina shared, "We toured The Baptistery, Santo Croche Church and the Maria Novella Pharmacy, the oldest in the world and still open today… And we visited many famous art galleries, all so impressive. We saw Michelangelo’s Statue of David, Dante’s Death Mask and Botticelli’s most famous painting, Birth of Venus.”
Seemingly everywhere the ladies went they saw beautiful mosaics, statues and frescoes. In fact, there were frescoes on the ceiling of their Airbnb which previously had been part of the Austrian Embassy.
Scenic day trips through the Tuscany Region were also part of their itinerary. Barbara shared, “Pisa, Siena and Cinque Terra were spectacular..."
At the conclusion of the program Club members enjoyed special treats prepared by hostesses Mary Woolery and Sue Dublin, while Tina and Barbara displayed several purchases made during their trip--perfume and leather purses. They also told of the delicious Gelato they both enjoyed while shopping.
This dynamic duo is already looking forward to the next big adventure. To date they’ve made nine fabulous trips to faraway places—each one filled with memories to last a lifetime!
