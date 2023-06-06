Summer reading programs at local libraries are underway or soon will be. The Rusk and Jacksonville Public Libraries are each conducting a summer reading program, ‘All Together Now.’
The Rusk Public Library, is set to kick off its summer program at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Jim Hogg Park. Those wishing to participate can register, receive a bog of goodies and obtain a schedule of weekly programs.
Program presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and are expected to last from an hour to an hour-and-a-half. Most of the meetings will be conducted at the library, located at 207 E. 6th Street. The final program will be the closing party Tuesday, July 18, which will also be held at Jim Hogg Park. The library will host a water fun day and present awards.
The weekly presentations, hosted each Tuesday, include:
• June 13 – Texas Magic Ambassador
• June 20 – Texas Parks and Wildlife
• June 27- Bonzo Crunch
• July 11 – Are you a Rockhound?
• July 18 – End of program celebration at Jim Hogg Park
The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day.
The library will continue its regular 10:30 a.m. Thursday story time with ‘Auntie Evelyn,’ who will also be reading to children at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. A story time for children with special needs will be conducted by volunteers at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
For more information about the Rusk Public Library or its summer reading program, visit the Rusk Public Library Facebook page or call 903-683-5916.
The Jacksonville Public Library will begin its summer reading program Monday, June 12, with activities provided Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through July 19.
The library will provide a movie matinee at 2 p.m. Mondays as part of the summer program. Other activities will be conducted at the following times for the specified groups:
• 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays – second through fifth grade
• 1:30 p.m Tuesdays – teens
• 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays – 18 months through first grade
• 1:30 p.m .Wednesdays – All ages
The award ceremony for the summer reading program will be conducted at 1:30 p.m Wednesday, July 19.
There will be no activities scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, as the library will close in observance of Independence Day.
The reading program at the Jacksonville library is open to all ages, children and adults, and are free to the public. However, library staff remind parents that all children programs require adult supervision.
Children will receive coupons to a fast-food restaurant or ‘book bucks’ for completed reading logs. The ‘book bucks’ can be redeemed at the Summer Reading Store.
Adults will be given choices from several activities that can be completed to become eligible for prizes.
For more details regarding the summer reading program or for information about the Jacksonville Public Library, visit jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library, find it on Facebook or call 903-586-7664.
