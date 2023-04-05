Early in the morning, on the first day of the week… a sunrise peeks over the horizon at Love’s Lookout, an early forerunner of another sunrise to come in another week, but more importantly, a reminder of a sunrise that occurred more than 2,000 years ago.
At 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, many will gather at Jacksonville’s iconic tourist attraction, to view the sunrise and listen to music and a sermon about the ancient sunrise, and about the Rise of The Son that brought a new dawn to humankind.
Pastor Patrick Evans of First United Methodist Church will bring the message. The Lykins Family will bring the music, and the Creator of All Things will bring the sunrise – and the reason for the message and the music.
“For Christians, Easter is our highest holy day, and the center of our faith,” Evans said. “When we worship at a sunrise service like this, we also recognize the coming of a new day, just as Christ makes all things new. Community events such as this celebrates our unity in the faith, and also gives an opportunity for worship for those who may not have a church home.”
Members of Jacksonville’s Ministerial Alliance will be in attendance, providing donuts and coffee for guests. Love’s Lookout staff, volunteers and security will be on hand to ensure the services go smoothly.
Guests will bring lawn chairs for seating; blankets for warmth; sunglasses in case the sunrise gives way to a brighter day.
At the First Easter, visitors to the tomb brought anointing oil, and fresh linen – but found them all unnecessary, since the person to whom they came to offer homage was no longer there.
On April 9, members of various church denominations and individual churches will greet their brothers and sisters in Christ.
Although the actual date is unknown, 2,000 years ago a group of women found the tomb empty, and then encountered two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning, who told them Christ had risen. They rushed to tell their fellow believers, who also came and found the tomb empty. The book of John records that the disciples then left, but Mary Magdalene remained, and was rewarded with an encounter with the risen Lord.
Jesus later appeared to his disciples. Some of them were initially doubtful, especially Thomas, who demanded to see the nail prints in the hands of Jesus. His doubt was reversed, however, when he viewed the risen Lord.
On Easter Sunday, 2023, many will reflect on the empty tomb. Some will view the tomb with an empty heart, refusing to believe the truth of the Resurrection. Some will doubt. Some will see only the sun, but not The Son.
But history records, and scripture records, and countless generations have believed, that the crucifixion, the resurrection and the events that followed were actual truths that cannot be refuted, in spite of those who have tried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.