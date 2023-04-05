Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.