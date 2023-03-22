Super 1 Foods will host a food drive from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, to benefit HOPE, a local-nonprofit that provides many services and resources to the underserved in the community.
HOPE’s services includes its Community Kitchen for the hungry; a Manna Pantry, for emergency food assistance, a Brown Bag program, in which volunteers deliver food to elderly people, and a Back Pack program that provides nutritional meals for elementary children during the weekend.
Residents can help HOPE continue its work by contributing non-perishable foods and toiletry items during the food drive.
“It’s going to be ‘Fill the Big Cart’ for groceries for HOPE of Jacksonville. We’re actually going to drive the big cart from the store down to HOPE of Jacksonville and unload all the groceries there,” said Store Manager Chris Belt when mentioning the event at the March city council meeting.
For those considering donating, these are food items specifically requested by HOPE:
• Chunk Light Tuna
• Chunk White Chicken
• Pink Salmon
• Black Beans (Low Sodium)
• Blackeyed Peas (Low Sodium)
• Red Kidney Beans (Low Sodium)
• Garbanzo Beans (Low Sodium)
• Pinto Beans (Low Sodium)
• Dry Lentils
• Dry Pinto Beans
• Peanut Butter
• Bran Flakes Cereal
• Corn Flakes Cereal
• Rice Krispies Cereal
• Rolled Oats Whole Grain
• Toasted O’s
• Elbow Macaroni
• Rotini Pasta
• Spaghett Noodles
• Applesauce
• Fruit Cocktail in Light Syrup
• Mandarin Oranges
• Pineapple Chunks in Light Syrup
• Sliced Peaches in Light Syrup
• Sliced Pears in Light Syrup
• Canned Yams in Light
• Cut Green Beans (No Salt)
• Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
• Mixed Vegetables (No Salt)
• Sliced Carrots (No Salt)
• Sweet Peas (No Salt)
• Turnip Greens (No Salt)
• WhoIe Kernel Corn (No Salt)
• 1% Low Fat Milk
For more information about Super 1 Foods, visit super1foods.com or the Super 1 Foods (Jacksonville, TX) Facebook page.
For more information on HOPE or the many services provided by the organization, visit hopecenter.info. Hope Jacksonville also maintains a Facebook page.
