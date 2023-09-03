Morning Brew.jpg
Super 1 Food hosted the Jacksonville Chamber’s monthly Morning Brew, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The networking event, held from 8 to 9 a.m., allows members to connect and converse with other business members over a cup of coffee. Thirty-nine people attended Wednesday’s event.

Chamber members are encouraged to attend Morning Brew to meet representatives of other local businesses.

For information on Super 1 Foods, visit super1foods.com.

For information on the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com or follow the chamber on Facebook.

