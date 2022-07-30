Super 1 Foods and city of Jacksonville representatives will gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the grocery story, located at 921 S. Jackson Street. The public is invited.
Super 1 Foods will be focused on offering a full-scale supermarket concentrated on excellent high-quality fresh meats and produce, everyday low prices, helpful staff and excellent service, according to a statement by Super 1 Foods.
The store will feature a fuel center, pharmacy with a drive-through window, curbside service, full-service coffee bar and bakery, deli and meat departments, according to information provided. The store will also offer beer and wine, floral and produce departments.
