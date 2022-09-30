T-Mobile opened its first retail store in Jacksonville Friday, Sept. 30. Located at 1504 S Jackson St., the store is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.
The Jacksonville location gives customers in the area convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. T-Mobile has another store located in Tyler.
“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting with our Mobile Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That's why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited and thankful to be expanding to serve the great people of Texas."
As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25 million, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Cities in Texas that have received the T-Mobile Hometown Grants include Falfurrias, Robstown, Elgin, Hearne, Los Fresnos, Palmview and Plainview.
Towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.
