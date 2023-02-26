Tacos El Chicharito joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Feb. 20.
Tacos El Chicharito is located at 524 N. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. The business provides dine-in, takeout, outdoor seating and in-store shopping. Drive-through service is also available.
Tacos El Chicharito promotes its tacos as “good, beautiful and cheap.”
The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by calling 903-586-0447.
