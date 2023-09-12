Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Tai Le, of Bullard, was among more than 1,100 students named to the summer 2023 Dean's List.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. MSU’s purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. For more information about MSU, visit missouristate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.