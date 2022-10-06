The public is invited to take ‘A Walk Through History’ 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Old City Cemetery located on Kickapoo St. in Jacksonville.
Twelve individuals will be representing historic figures buried in the cemetery. Dressed in period costume, they will tell stories of early pioneers, a Republic of Texas soldier, a Hispanic who worked on the railroad and an African American educator and church leader, among others.
The program will also include special music.
A tent and chairs will be provided.
This event is sponsored by the Jacksonville 150th Celebration Committee as a part of the sesquicentennial observance.
