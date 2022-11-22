As seasons transition to cooler temperatures, we can expect to start seeing an increase in green acorns being knocked from the oak trees in area pastures. During a normal summer with adequate rainfall and ample moisture levels, we would not be bothered with this. But in years such as this one, when our standing forage supplies as well as our harvested hay supplies are well below normal levels, we can expect to see our already hungry cattle start to seek out and consume acorns. With the consumption of large amounts of acorns, we can expect to see cattle experiencing upset gastrointestinal tracts; developing diarrhea, becoming dehydrated, constipated and emaciated; and sometimes ultimately dying.
Acorn poisoning is caused by a chemical called tannins. Poisoning from tannins, found in all acorns, generally occurs as they fall from trees in the immature green stage, followed by over consumption by cattle. We can see this occur in our pastures where there is not much grass left nor hay is being fed, such as the conditions we find ourselves in this year. Sickness in cattle starts eight to 14 days after the cattle started eating acorns, with an animals’ tolerance level being influenced by the protein content of its diet. Those animals being supplemented with a high protein diet can consume more acorns without having poisoning symptoms.
Those cattle affected by acorn poisoning will have a poor appetite, appear dull, become constipated, suffering extreme weight loss, looking gaunt or “tucked up.” They may also secrete blood in the manure and/or bleed from the nostrils. Profuse diarrhea may follow constipation. In addition, affected animals will drink large amounts of water and void excessive amounts of clear urine that could also contain blood. When clinical stages persist for three to seven days, many of the affected cattle will go down and not be able to rise again. If these animals do not die, it may take as long as two to three weeks before they start to recover. If you are suspecting such a problem, we strongly urge you to contact a veterinarian as soon as possible.
To help correct the deficiencies of a stressed, thin cow herd, it is important to provide plenty of good quality hay. When feeding hay, consider both the quantity and quality fed, and supplement when needed with the proper amounts of protein and/or energy supplements. Even if the hay is of poor quality, feeding in large enough amounts might provide adequate energy, but the cattle will be deficient in protein. Providing good hay but not enough of it can improve the protein deficiency but still leave the cattle lacking in energy. For those cattle that become severally affected by acorn poisoning, treatment is of little value. However, for those cattle remaining on the “poor” oak tree pastures, provide supplemental feed containing hydrated lime (Calcium Hydroxide) and protein, which are “antidotes” for the tannins.
Obviously, acorn poisoning can be prevented by removing cattle from areas with oak trees when acorns have recently fallen. These pastures should be held in reserve for grazing in late fall or winter, when the acorns have had a chance to age, turn brown and become somewhat less toxic. No matter when cattle are turned onto oak tree pasture, remember that they still could be affected if they eat too many acorns. If you have any questions pertaining to this article or any others, contact Aaron Low County Extension Agent Ag/NR Cherokee County at (903) 683-5416 or email at arlow@ag.tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.