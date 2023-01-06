Cherokee County officials elected in the March 2022 primary election won their seats by default as there was no party opposition for the fall general election. These officials were sworn in for their new term of office on Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Those re-elected to office included:
• Chris Davis, County Judge
• Steven Norton, Pct. 2 Commissioner
• Billy McCutcheon, Pct. 4 Commissioner
• Janice Stone, Court at Law Judge
• Brenda Dominy, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace
• Philip Grimes, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace
• Rodney Wallace, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace
• Laverne Lusk, County Clerk
• Alison Dotson, District Clerk
• Erin Curtis, Treasurer
Amber Lusk Hood was newly elected to serve as Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2. She replaces Tony Johnson, who has retired.
Hood, the daughter of Laverne Lusk, administered the oath of office to her mother, who serves as County Clerk. Lusk returned the favor by administering the oath of office to her daughter and then to County Judge Chris Davis.
Davis then swore in Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace, before conducting the oath of office for the remaining group of elected officials.
Each of the office-holders will serve a term of four years.
