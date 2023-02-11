If a Who’s Who could be written about only one Jacksonville citizen, Tracey Esco Wallace would surely qualify as a candidate.
Following her 1979 graduation from Jacksonville High School and studies at Stephen F. Austin University, she returned to Jacksonville and began a teaching career with JISD, which continued for 13 years. She then served as an administrative intern in the inaugural year for that program, and then moved into administration: first as assistant principal at Jacksonville Intermediate School, then three years as principal at Fred Douglass Elementary School, and then finally, as JISD’s Director of Human Resources for four years.
When her youngest child was in elementary, Wallace relocated to Coppell, where she served as the Executive Director of HR for nine years.
“It was a couple of years after I lost my husband,” Wallace said. “I just needed to make a change. I stayed in Coppell until my youngest child graduated in 2015, and then moved back to Jacksonville.”
By this time, Wallace had served in public school service for 32 years, so she retired, but her work was not yet done.
In August of 2019, she became aware that JISD needed teachers. the board of trustees had taken steps to open the door to consider the rehiring of retirees, and so she was chosen to teach at Joe Wright Elementary, which she had attended in grades four through six, and where she also spent her first year of teaching.
Because that month began the 2019-2020 school year,Wallace found herself in the most unusual period of her teaching career, because COVID hit and classrooms closed.
“After spring break, we just didn’t return to classrooms,” she said. “We just kept in contact with the students and parents picked up (study) packets for the students.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, Wallace elected to stay home to take care of grandkids, but returned to the classroom the following year. Currently, she is teaching 4th grade science, social studies and STEM at Joe Wright.
In 2012, Wallace was selected by a JISD community committee as a recipient to have the gymnasium at Joe Wright Elementary dedicated in her name, and says she is humbled by such an honor.
In addition to her classroom service, Wallace also is active in community service. She serves as a board member of the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)3 organization launched in response to unmet needs identified by the Fred Douglass Alumni Association, whose members have roots in the Jacksonville community for many decades and generations.
“I didn’t attend Fred Douglass High School, but my parents and other family members did,” Wallace said. “As a little girl, I was very much aware of that school. We all thought we would go there. We would watch ball practice, etc. I would go to that building for the Explorer post meetings in 1978-1979, but in the summer of 1979, it burned.”
Because the community wanted to continue the school’s legacy, the Fred Douglass Alumni Association was born. Twelve of the founders of that group were honored in 2022.
In 2009, the FDCDC was formed, so that the non-profit entity could support the work of the alumni association.
“We work hand-in-hand with FDAA to meet the identified needs of the underserved in the community: those who are black or brown-skinned,” she said. “We started with Lincoln Park, since that is the central location, but we are not limited to Lincoln Park projects.
“We partner with People’s Church to provide Thanksgiving baskets, and we do the same with Seminary Heights Church of Christ. At Christmas, we have donated funds and items to Jacksonville drives, and we have partnered with Kingdom Christian Center Church to provide items for kids in the foster system.”
Scholarships are awarded annually by the FDCDC to descendants of Fred Douglass alumni, and the organization also assists with voter registration.
Wallace also serves as a board member for HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment), an entity formed to share resources to provide life necessities and assistance to the underserved.
Additionally, she serves with IMPACT Jacksonville, a group of volunteers that she said “Work to ‘Inform the community, Map out a plan, Plan to pursue community involvement, Advocate (political and social) participation, Cultivate community pride, and Teach the next generation.’”
She also recently served as a member of Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Committee.
Wallace and her late husband, Larry, are the parents of three children and seven grandchildren. She plans to continue her service to the community for many years, and said she feels blessed to be able to walk in her purpose.
