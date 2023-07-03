The Rusk branch of the Texas National Bank hosted its 21st Fourth of July Celebration Friday, June 30.
The event featured hot dogs, chips, watermelon, drinks, face painting, a coloring contest and a free prize drawing for a Blackstone Table Top Griddle.
Food and drinks were served outside under canopies set up in the parking lot. Pat Richey, a loan officer for the bank, manned the grill. Loan officer Laila McCalister, along with others, offered hot dogs, chips, watermelon and drinks to those who happened by.
Ashley Bryant, a Texas National Bank employee who works in Tyler, could be found inside painting faces. Bryant said they’d received an invite to the event and when she arrived, she was told there was a need for help, which she filled for a time.
Cousins Makenna Rushing, age 7, and Jakob Chapman, age 10, both had their faces painted in graphics celebrating America’s independence.
“I wanted my face to look pretty,” Rushing said, sporting a shooting star and the letters ‘USA.’
For Chapman, it was just something to do.
By the end of the first hour of the three-hour event, bank staff estimated approximately 80 people had dropped in.
The prize drawing was to be conducted with the winner, along with coloring contest winners, to be announced before the end of the day Friday.
“We enjoy our community and we appreciate everybody and we just want to do something to honor them each and every year,” said Toni Meador, Sr. Vice President.
