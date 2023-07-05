Texas National Bank – Rusk hosted its 21st Fourth of July Celebration Friday, June 30. The event, free to the public, featured food, face painting, a coloring contest and a prize drawing.
Bank staff conducted their routine duties while also serving hot dogs and drinks, as well as providing face-painting and acting as coloring contest judges. Staff included Amalia Torres, Edith Arredondo, Tasha Jenkins, Emily McCalister, Laila McCalister, Toni Meador and Stephanie Guynn.
The coloring contest, which featured patriotic themed pictures, was divided into three age groups. The entries were displayed across the lobby for public viewing. Winners were Joplin Channel, age one to three; Hollyn M., age four to seven; and Meagan Quinalty, age eight to 12.
The prize drawing for a Blackstone Table Top Griddle was also free to enter. The lucky winner of the brand new griddle was Darrell Sturns. He is pictured with bank employees Toni Meador and Stephanie Guynn.
