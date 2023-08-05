An apple a day, keeps one healthy, wealthy and wise. Well, of course that’s a combo of two different maxims, but in this case, it works.
Jacksonville residents Tiffany Ballard Hoffpauir and Chelsea Hill Best have created a venture called The Apple Bar. Customers can order dipped Granny Smith apples from a variety of flavors. Currently, the offerings include Salted Caramel, Chamoy Tajin, Heath Bar, Oreo and Dipped Apple with Nuts. Prices also vary depending on the choice made.
Just about everyone knows that apples are healthy, and apple sales may not make them wealthy, but it’s a start, and one can only assume the ladies are both wise, because they teach in the Jacksonville Independent School District.
The idea started while the friends were enjoying a dip in Hoffpauir’s backyard pool, and the conversation turned to the idea of dipping apples.
“We had been seeing a lot of posts about dipped apples,” Best said. “I guess the idea is trending. So, we talked about it, got out of the pool, headed to the store and bought 12 apples.”
Using trial and error methods and by tweaking a caramel recipe they found on Pinterest, the pair came up with seven apples they thought worthy to sell. They posted it on their Facebook pages, and orders came in immediately. More aptly, the idea bore fruit.
“Now it seems like everywhere we go, people are asking for apples,” Hoffpauir said.
The ladies agree that making the treat is a lot of work.
“We have to wash them in hot water and vinegar to get the wax off,” Best said. “Then, we stick them in the refrigerator to get cold overnight. Then we dip them and put the toppings on and put them back in the refrigerator.”
Hoffpauir added that the apples with a chocolate topping must be refrigerated an additional time.
Although the last batch of 100 apples sold out before they were even dipped.
The entrepreneurs say they will be making another batch Aug. 12.
Orders are placed on Facebook, then paid through Venmo. Although previous pick-up has taken place mostly at Cook Field, located at the high school, the Sunday, Aug. 13 pick-up will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Twisted Texas Tanning Boutique on Neches Street. This will be pre-order sale only, and can be ordered from the Facebook page or the Instagram page, both under the name, “The Apple Bar.”
The businesswomen hope to eventually participate in pop-up shops, especially during seasonal events. That will free up some of the time they must put into the production of the culinary delight and provide a location suitable for market exposure. They are excited about the possibilities of adding other flavors, perhaps Butterfinger, Andes Mints, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and others.
Currently, the Oreo-topped apple seems to be the biggest seller, but a more unusual one, Chamoy-Tajin, is also popular. That seasoning adds a spicy taste to the sweet fruit.
The friends first became acquainted when Best’s son, Landon, and Hoffpauir’s daughter, Addy, were in the three-year-old Mother’s Day Out class at Central Baptist Church, and they have been friends ever since.
Tiffany Ballard Hoffpauir, a 1999 JHS graduate, is the wife of Texas Farm Bureau agent and former MLB player Micah Hoffpauir. The couple has two children, Addy and Hudson.
Chelsea Hill Best is married to Joshua Best, owner of Best Aviation. They are the parents of three children, Landon, Leah and Luke.
Both teach at East Side Elementary School. Best is the Dyslexia teacher for grades first through fourth, and Hoffpauir teaches first grade.
They agree that developing the Apple Bar business has been a lot of fun.
“It’s just been fun to work together,” Best said. “We’ll be in there working and don’t even have to use words. Tiffany is the caramel-maker and I am the dipper.”
Hoffpauir said they never expected the business to boom almost overnight.
“Really, everywhere we go, all people want to talk about are the apples,” she said. “And it’s fun to work together. Our husbands and kids are our taste testers. We love Jacksonville, and we are glad to bring something different to our town.”
